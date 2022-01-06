Ryanair pokes fun at Meghan Markle’s £1 privacy payout with an amusing joke.

Budget airline Ryanair took to Twitter to joke about Meghan Markle’s payout. The Duchess of Sussex was awarded a measly payout in a privacy lawsuit. The Mail on Sunday was only ordered to cough up £1.

Ryanair joked that Meghan should use the compensation money to go on holiday when the company launches its next sale.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The airline took to Twitter and joked: “Save that for our next seat sale Meg #MeghanMarkle #Ryanair”.

Ryanair fans were amused by the suggestion and someone named it “tweet of the day”.

One Twitter user said: “They only fly private.”

While another added: “This had me cracking up all day.”

Fans of the Duchess of Sussex soon hit back though and one person tweeted: “She has always maintained she took on this case because of principle – not money.”

Meghan’s privacy was breached when Associated Newspapers who own the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online published a private letter that he had sent her father.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.