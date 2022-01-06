Reality star who made £38k selling farts is hospitalised after suffering from heart attack symptoms.

Reality star Stephanie Matto from 90 Day Fiancé started her business on a whim. She had no idea that the product would be so popular. She made a staggering £38k selling jars of her farts to her fans.

The 31-year-old initially “thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention.” The business idea started to make money though and she was fulfilling plenty of orders each week. The fart jars were selling for around £750 but she began to have chest pains and believed that she was suffering from heart issues.

Speaking to Jam Press Stephanie explained: “I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it.”

The hospital put her through a rigorous series of tests before they discovered that the issue was caused by her diet.

Stephanie revealed: “I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black-bean soup.”

Stephanie has had to change her business plan as doctors suggested she take medication to suppress her farts.

Commenting on her previous business Stephanie said: “I decided to do it on a whim after people requested it a few times. As luck would have it, once I put the jars up for sale they began to sell like hotcakes.”

“I honestly could not believe the demand. I think a lot of people have this fetish in secret.”

