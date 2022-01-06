Police find ammunition and kilo of marijuana hidden in car in Marbella

The National Police have found seven cartridges of ammunition and a kilo of marijuana hidden underneath the seats of a car in Marbella.

The National Police have arrested three men, aged 29, 31 and 46, who were travelling in a vehicle in Marbella with 1,230 grams of marijuana and seven cartridges of ammunition underneath the seats.

The suspects have been charged with a crime against public health and had a history of various different crimes, the Provincial Police reported in a statement.

The Prevention and Reaction Unit of the National Police was carrying out checks on Juan Vargas Avenue.

The police officers found that the driver of the vehicle was acting suspiciously, as he initially tried to avoid the police check, but they finally blocked his path and forced him to stop.

After identifying the men in the vehicle, the police officers inspected the interior of the car. Under the two front seats, they found a bag containing marijuana, weighing exactly 1,230 grams, and seven cartridges of ammunition.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the police station so that the investigation could continue.

