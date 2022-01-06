Piers Morgan defends Australia’s decision to deny Novak Djokovic entry. He has also defended people’s rights not to be jabbed.

Men’s tennis superstar Novak Djokovic saw his visa revoked at an airport in Australia’s Melbourne. He failed to meet the coronavirus travel restrictions for the country.

According to the Australian Border Force, Djokovic: “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements”. This is despite the fact that the tennis star has claimed that he is medically exempt from being vaccinated and has the correct documents to prove it.

The issue has caused much controversy. Piers Morgan took to Twitter and said that Djokovic: “has the right not to be jabbed… Australia has the right to chuck him out for making a dodgy visa application”.

He did add though: “The #Djokovic saga is not about whether you believe in Covid vaccines, but whether you believe famous sports stars should play by the same rules as everyone else.”

Scott Morrison Australia’s prime minister commented: “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.”

Border Force officials in Australia have said: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.” Djokovic is appealing the decision to deport him from the country.

