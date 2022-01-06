Manchester Arena memorial to terror attack victims opens to the public

The ‘Glade of Light’ Manchester Arena memorial to the victims who lost their lives in the 2017 terror attack has opened to the public.

The ‘Glade of Light’ memorial, a marble halo with the names of the 22 victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attack, has been opened to the public.

The memorial is near Manchester Cathedral, in the centre of the city. The halo includes embedded memory capsules made by the victims’ families, who were able to visit earlier than the rest of the public.

One mother of a 29-year-old victim who died said: “this is such a huge thing that happened in Manchester, it should never be forgotten. I think a memorial is really important after a huge event like the arena attack.”

“It’s not just important for the people who died and the bereaved families, it’s important for the injured, for the people who have been psychologically damaged and for the people of Manchester,” she added.

The halo is designed to be a peaceful spot in the city, with plants specially selected to give the memorial colour throughout the year. It features a hawthorn tree with a white blossom that is set to bloom by the anniversary of the bombing, May 22.

In addition to those who died, hundreds were left injured after the Ariana Grande concert.

“We will never forget those whose lives were lost on May 22, 2017. They already had a permanent place in the hearts of Manchester people. Now they have a lasting memorial in the heart of our city,” said the Manchester councillor Bev Craig.

