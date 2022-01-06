Hundreds fined for not wearing masks on London Underground

Hundreds of people travelling on London’s Underground have been issued fines for failing to wear a face mask.

Fines of up to £200 were issued to 536 people between November 30 and December 21, Sadiq Khan has revealed.

Figures show that a further 287 people have penalties that are being processed by Transport for London (TfL).

Data shows that 21,602 people were stopped on the transport network in London for failing to wear a mask.

City Hall said: “Most complied by getting their face covering from their bag or pocket, putting it on correctly or purchasing one from a shop.”

However, 1,038 people were not allowed to board Tfl services and 491 were ordered to leave services or stations.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I have consistently called for the reintroduction of legal requirements to wear face coverings on public transport and so I welcomed the government’s decision on 30 November.”

“These regulations give TfL, as well as the police, powers to prevent non-compliant customers from entering stations and boarding services.”

“TfL can now issue fixed penalty notice of £200 for a first offence.”

Khan said there were 500 enforcement officers across the Tfl network as well as officers from the Met and British Transport Police.

As of 15 December, 536 fines had been served while the remaining tickets were being processed.

