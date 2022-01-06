Grammy Awards postponed while Sundance Film Festival goes virtual

The 64th Grammy Awards Ceremony has been postponed, and the Sundance Film Festival will go virtual



One of the biggest music awards ceremonies in the world has fallen victim to the spread of the pandemic. The Recording Academy and CBS issued a statement on Wednesday, January 5, revealing that the 64th Grammy Awards will be postponed, as a precautionary measure.

The official statement read, “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show”.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show, remains our top priority”, it continued.

Concluding, “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon”.

This year’s ‘in-person’ ceremony was going to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, on Monday, January 31. Grammy nominations had already been announced last November.

Preliminary events that usually take place during ‘Grammy Week’, are also likely to be postponed. These include the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, and the MusiCares Person of the Year concert.

According to sources of Variety, a full show with a live audience could be planned later in the year by the Academy and CBS. It is believed that the host of the last Grammy’s, Trevor Noah, will be the presenter for a second time. Last year the event was held outdoors at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

The organisers of the Sundance Film Festival have decided to play safe and hold this year’s event virtually. It was originally scheduled to run for 11 days, from January 20 to January 30. A decision was made as it is thought that Omicron could peak in Park City, Utah, at around the same time as the festival was underway.

As the annual event is Sundance’s main source of income, the decision was not easy to take. A statement from the event organisers said, “This was a difficult decision to make. As a nonprofit, our Sundance spirit is in making something work against the odds, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

