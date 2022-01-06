Environmentally-friendly La Nucia gets all charged up

LA NUCIA has six new charging stations for electric vehicles.

The regional government’s Valencian Institute of Business Competitivity (IVACE) contributed €27,492 of the €34,365 cost, with the town hall covering the remaining €6,873.

The six charging stations are local at the Colomo Administrative centre in Carrer Barbados, the Nou Espai social centre in Carrer Serra d’Aitana and the Monver shopping centre in Carrer Berruguete.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is the fourth phase in the town hall’s Electric Charging Stations Plan, explained La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano.

The town now has 26 charging stations as the town progresses towards becoming a sustainable and environmentally-friendly municipality by encouraging “non-polluting electric transport,” Cano said.

“In proportion to its population, La Nucia has more charging stations than any other Valencian Community municipality,” the mayor declared.

“We want to make it easy for La Nucia residents and promote electric vehicles.”

La Nucia would continue to invest in sustainability, Cano said: “The next step will be the purchase of a fleet of municipal vehicles.”