El Niño passes Alicante by in Spain’s first national lottery of 2022

THERE was only a very little low-key luck for Alicante province in the El Niño lottery drawn on January 6.

This year’s winning number 41665, paying €200,000 for every decimo or tenth of a ticket, was sold only in Logroño (La Rioja) although the 44469 second prize was spread out all over Spain.

This included Alicante province, where nine decimos of 44469 were sold singly in Alicante City, Elche, Petrer, Campello, Orihuela (La Zenia and La Murada), Cox, Callosa d’en Sarria and Torrevieja. The decimos will pay €75,000 per decimo.The third prize of €25,000 for every decimo of 19467 was again sold throughout Spain and as far away as Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

Punters bought €35.9 million of the €43.9 million allocated to Alicante province for the El Niño lottery, €2.3 million more than in 2021.

Overall, Spain spent €742 million on this year’s January 6 lottery, compared with €725 million in 2021.