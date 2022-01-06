easyJet flight in security alert at UK Airport

An easyJet flight was involved in a security alert at a UK Airport. The flight was fully evacuated and sniffer dogs were brought in.

Fire crews, police and ambulances rushed to Belfast International Airport after an alarm was raised regarding easyJet flight EZY481. The flight had arrived from Stansted on Thursday morning, January 6, and had then been heading for Edinburgh. The alarm was raised as the plane was set to take off.

The flight eventually made it on its way but the nature of the incident has not been released yet.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson commented: “Officers attended Belfast International Airport to provide assistance for Airport Police following an incident on Thursday, January 6.”

Speaking to Belfast Live an airport spokesperson revealed that all passengers were disembarked from the plane. They said: “Belfast International Airport was notified of a security alert regarding a flight to Edinburgh this morning.

“As is standard procedure, the relevant authorities attended the airport as a precautionary measure. All passengers disembarked for additional security checks and have since reboarded and the flight has departed.

“Passenger safety is a priority and we thank all passengers for their understanding.”

easyJet thanked the passengers for their understanding and said: “We can confirm that flight EZY481 from Belfast to Edinburgh this morning was delayed on departure due to additional security checks by the airport authorities, as a precaution only.

“The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding.”

