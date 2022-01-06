Country music star committed suicide aged 85.

A CORONER has ruled that country music star, Tom T. Hall, committed suicide last August aged 85. Nicknamed “The Storyteller” by fans, Hall entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Williamson County Medical Examiner’s office, who performed the autopsy on the beloved country music singer, said the “manner of death was ruled a suicide.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After hearing of his passing, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame said at the time: “Tom T. Hall’s masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others.

“He wrote without judgment or anger, offering a rhyming journalism of the heart that sets his compositions apart from any other writer.

“His songs meant the world to Bobby Bare, Johnny Cash, George Jones and other greats, and those songs will continue to speak to generations.”

Before Hall died, he received his share of lifetime honours in Nashville and beyond, including membership into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1978, a BMI Icon Award in 2012 and Songwriters Hall of Fame invitation in 2019.

Hall’s hits included “That’s How I Got to Memphis,” “Homecoming,” and “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine.” His songs have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, George Jones, and Alan Jackson.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.