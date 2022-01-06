Costa Blanca drug ring smashed. Officers from Benidorm in Alicante raided multiple houses.

Officers from the Benidorm Police Station smashed a criminal ring. They arrested 10 people who had focused on trafficking drugs in the towns of Benidorm, La Nucía and Benimantell.

During the raids officers seized over two kilos of cocaine and a staggering near 700 marijuana plants along with other substances.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the National Police, the criminal group was structured and had a hierarchy with each person in the gang having a specific role. The gang was organised so as not to arouse suspicions but the police still caught them.

Officers carried out raids in four locations. Two houses located in Benidorm were searched along with a villa in La Nucia. A search was also carried out at a plot of land in Benimantell. The searches were extremely successful and cocaine, ecstasy, speed and other narcotic substances were seized by officers.

10 people were arrested and they were handed over to the Magistrates’ Court No. 3 in Benidorm and the Villajoyosa Magistrates’ Court No. 1. Five of the detainees were remanded in prison. The remaining people have been released, but precautionary measures have been put in place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.