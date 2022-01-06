Calpe receives official recognition as a Valencian Community tourist municipality

Calpe receives official recognition as a Valencian Community tourist municipality
CALPE: Recognised by the Generalitat as a tourist municipality Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE obtained Generalitat recognition as a Tourist Municipality via  new Valencian Community regulations approved in 2018.

This now gives the municipality access to different sources of credit to compensate for the economic effort required to attend to the needs of a tourist population.  It also confirms Calpe’s commitment to quality tourism that is also sustainable and inclusive.

Calpe is the eighth Valencian Community to obtain Tourist Municipality status, ranking it with Benidorm and Campello in Alicante province, Gandia, Cullera and Valencia City in Valencia province and Cullera and Benicassim in Castellon.

Under the new Generalitat regulations which introduced tougher standards three years ago, Calpe needed to establish that it complied with requirements for tourist accommodation, second residences and resources while demonstrating the importance of tourism to the local economy.

The municipality also had to meet conditions regarding a sustainable tourist model, digital transformation, innovation and quality, amongst other requirements.

“This classification permits access to more funding and, consequently, it also allows us to continue improving the quality of the services we offer,” said Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala.


