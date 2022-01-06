Breaking: Paramedic dead and another seriously injured after ambulance crash

A paramedic has died after an ambulance crash that saw the vehicle hit a cement lorry on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent. The woman was travelling in the vehicle with a male paramedic and a student paramedic in the back portion.

Three others have been injured in the ambulance crash. The male paramedic was taken by air ambulance to King’s College Hospital in London after sustaining multiple serious injuries. The student also suffered a head injury after the collision occurred at 8.15 pm on Wednesday 5 January. The lorry driver has minor injuries.

The South East Ambulance Service confirmed the female paramedic died at the scene. A SECAmb spokesman said in a statement: “It is with huge sadness that we confirm the death of a paramedic involved in a collision on the A21 yesterday evening (January 5, 2022).

“South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) was yesterday (January 5 2022) called to the scene of a road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway of the A21 near Tonbridge at 8.20 pm.

“The collision involved a Trust ambulance and a cement lorry. “Three members of staff were travelling in the ambulance at the time of the collision but were not conveying a patient. Multiple crews attended the scene, including the air ambulance service alongside police and fire service colleagues.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, a female paramedic sadly died at the scene of the ambulance crash.

“A male paramedic, who sustained serious multiple injuries, was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London and a student paramedic, who was travelling in the rear of the vehicle, was taken to hospital with a head injury. The lorry driver suffered minor injuries.”

SECAmb Executive Director of Operations Emma Williams said about the ambulance crash: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our heartfelt sympathies go to her family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

“Our thoughts are also with the other injured staff members as well as all of those who responded to the incident. We are supporting the police in their enquiries and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.”

