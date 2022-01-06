Breaking: First Brit infected with bird flu after major outbreak

Breaking: First Brit infected with bird flu after a major outbreak among the avian population.

It is extremely rare for avian flu to be passed on to humans but the first case of a British person being infected has been confirmed. The case comes after a major outbreak in the avian population. In the UK only a few cases of human transmission have been reported in the past.

The person from the South West of England has not been identified but the case has been confirmed as avian influenza by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

According to the agency, the infected person had been in close contact with a large number of birds who had been infected with the virus. The person had regular contact with the birds which were being kept at their home for some time.

At the moment the infected Brit is said to be well and is undergoing self-isolation. The person’s contacts have been traced and it is believed that the infection has not been spread to other people.

No further details are known at this point in time.

