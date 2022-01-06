Breaking: Boris Johnson slams anti-vaxxer’s ‘mumbo jumbo’

Breaking: Boris Johnson slams anti-vaxxer’s social media ‘mumbo jumbo’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit out at anti-vaxxers and told them they are “completely wrong”. Johnson slammed the “mumbo-jumbo” posts about COVID that are being shared on social media.

The UK is being hit hard by the omicron coronavirus variant and everyone is encouraged to get their booster vaccine as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister visited a Northampton vaccination centre and said: “I want to say to the anti-vax campaigners, the people who are putting this mumbo jumbo on social media: they are completely wrong.

“You haven’t heard me say that before, because I think it’s important we have a voluntary approach in this country and we’re going to keep a voluntary approach.”

Johnson went on to add: “What a tragedy that we’ve got all this pressure on the NHS, all the difficulties that our doctors and nurses are experiencing and we’ve got people out there spouting complete nonsense about vaccination.

“They are totally wrong, and I think it’s time that I, the Government, call them out on what they’re doing. It’s absolutely wrong, it’s totally counterproductive, and the stuff they’re putting out on social media is complete mumbo jumbo.”

