Australia’s Northern Territory locks down ALL unvaccinated residents – going to work and exercising outdoors are BANNED.

MICHAEL GUNNER, Australia’s Northern Territory minister, locks down its unvaccinated residents and issues only three reasons they can leave their homes – going to work and exercising outdoors are BANNED.

Those who have not received both Covid-19 jabs will be locked down for four days from today (January 5). However, “the fully vaccinated can continue as they were,” Chief Minister Michael Gunner said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“For people who are not vaccinated, lockdown rules will apply to everyone aged 16 and above,” he said, meaning they can only leave for essential shopping, for medical treatment including vaccination or to provide care, but must not travel further than 30km from their home if travelling for an essential reason – unless they are going to hospital.

Gunner said unlike with previous lockdowns, the unvaccinated would also be banned from going outside to work or exercise. The measure will last until 12 pm on Monday, January 10 when a vaccination passport system will be introduced.

While some people on social media have likened today’s announcement to a China-style lockdown, others have said the move is justified as the territory announced a record 256 new Covid infections overnight.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.