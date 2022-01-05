‘Wonderful and loving’ mum found dead at home with baby

‘Wonderful and loving’ mum found dead at home with her baby son.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid after Natalie Kane and her baby son Harry were discovered dead at the family home in Cumbria. Neighbours raised the alert after hearing running water.

Police officers rushed to the property after the alert was raised. Natalie and Harry were discovered together and the police have ruled out suspicious circumstances in the deaths.

A neighbour commented: “She was a lovely lass and absolutely doted on that little boy, he was beautiful and this is such a tragedy.

“The police haven’t told us what happened, just that Natalie and Harry were found dead in her flat.

“There was nothing alarming beforehand, the only unusual thing was that there seemed to be water constantly running down the waste pipe.

“It sounded as though a bath or sink had perhaps been overflowing. The police were asking neighbours if they had seen Natalie. Next thing I knew there were police officers and paramedics running into the flat.”

Natalie’s friend Ashton paid tribute to the brilliant mother. Ashton said: “I just want to say what a brilliant mother she was and how proud we all are of her.

“She’s touched a lot of hearts and she’ll never know how truly loved and special she and baby Harry are.

“When people say your best friend can be your soulmate, I truly truly believe that’s what you are.

“A part of me has died with you, my life will never ever be the same without you, nothing will be the same again.

“Harry was such a happy baby. You were such a brilliant little mam, protected him from any harm, made sure he had everything he needed. You gave him the best life, he was the making of you.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Natalie’s honour. The page reads: “After the tragic news and sudden loss it’s only in our best wishes to give Natalie and Harry the best send off possible.

“We would like to give Natalie’s family a big help by contributing to this as this is what they deserve. We’re not asking for the full amount but every little helps and if we were to receive more than expected Natalie’s brother Shane’s chosen charity is Women Out West.

“This Charity helped Natalie out so much and Shane is so pleased that they were there for Natalie that this is the best way to say Thank you.”

