The Welsh Government has announced immediate changes to Covid testing in a bid to reduce pressure on the system following the announcement in England that people who have had a positive lateral flow test result will no longer need to confirm the infection with a PCR test as long as they are asymptomatic.

According to a statement, daily bookings at test sites across Wales have reached up to 28,000 since Christmas Day – a record high.

Wales health minister Eluned Morgan said: “I have agreed some immediate changes to the PCR testing system that will help reduce pressure and help increase access for those who have symptoms and need to book a test.”

The changes are:

Those who are unvaccinated contacts of a positive case and are self-isolating for 10 days should take an LFT on day two and day eight instead of a PCR test.

From tomorrow, January 6, those who show no symptoms of the virus but test positive will no longer need to take a PCR to confirm infection unless they are considered to be in the clinically vulnerable group.

Baroness Morgan said: “Without a follow-up PCR test it is even more important for people to report the result of every lateral flow test they do and self-isolate as soon as they test positive. Without reporting contact tracing will not be possible nor will advice and support be provided by the system.”

“We need everyone to continue to play their part in disrupting the transmission of Covid-19 by reporting their lateral flow test results on the gov.uk website or by calling 119.”

She added: “We recognise these changes will potentially increase demand for lateral flow tests. There are no current issues with supplies but we are aware of issues with distribution for people to access tests at some collection points including pharmacies. UKHSA manage the logistics and deliveries across the UK and we are working closely with them to improve the situation.”

“More than four million tests were distributed to workplaces, people’s homes, and collection points in Wales last week.”

