Vaccine terminology to be changed from “fully vaccinated” to “up to date”.

TERMINOLOGY related to the Covid vaccine looks set to be changed in the US with Dr Anthony Fauci pushing for the term “fully vaccinated” to be switched to “up to date”.

During a lecture at the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday, January 4, the Chief Medical Advisor to the US President said that instead of referring to somebody as “fully vaccinated”, people will soon be referred to as having their vaccinations “up to date” to signify that they have gotten their booster jabs, Bloomberg Law reports.

“We’re using the terminology now ‘keeping your vaccinations up to date,’ rather than what ‘fully vaccinated’ means,” Fauci said during the lecture.

“Right now, optimal protection is with a third shot of an mRNA or a second shot of a J&J.”

The 81-year-old, who will receive a $350,000 (€310,000) retirement package when he finally steps down, said that two shots of a messenger RNA vaccine fall short of protection as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads across the world.

Fauci’s eagerness to change the terminology comes after the CDC called for third shots of the Pfizer vaccine to be administered within five months of the initial two-shot series. This represents a shortened time frame before people have their booster, dropping by a month.

In related news, the term “fully vaccinated” has already been ditched in Hamburg, Germany with double vaccinated now required to provide a daily negative test in order to enter restaurants, cultural and sporting events indoors in the city.

Only those who have received their booster shot will be able to enter these establishments, meaning that double vaccinated are no longer considered fully vaccinated.

