US police officer killed his own brother in a tragic incident in North Carolina.

A US police officer accidentally killed his own brother in a tragic incident in North Carolina on Monday, January 3.

Trooper James Horton killed both his brother John, who was also a Trooper, and Dusty Luke Beck, who was being detained by John Horton at the time.

State Highway Patrol said that while James Horton was approaching the traffic stop where his brother John had detained the suspect, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the stationary patrol car striking both his brother and Beck.

Beck was pronounced dead at the scene. John, a 15-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.


“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to standing alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

“He was always friendly, he would speak to everybody in here and he was just one of the guys that when you came in, you were glad to see him…he would just brighten your morning just a little bit, that’s the way he always came across to me,” said Tommy Baldwin, a friend of Horton’s and the owner of Earl’s Short Stop.

“It’s been pretty sombre. It has. Normally, you know, people coming in and out are always laughing and joking. It’s not quite that right now. Everybody is upset. People that knew him and people that didn’t know him.”


Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute, writing: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, both blood and blue, of NCSHP Trooper John Horton who was killed last night while on a traffic stop. We honour all Trooper Horton accomplished while wearing the badge, and we mourn the loss of a brother dedicated to serving and protecting.”

FBI Charlotte wrote: “Our hearts are with our law enforcement partners North Carolina Highway Patrol after Trooper John Horton was killed in the line of duty. There are no words to express our sorrow.”

