Train fare dodger dies after jumping over barrier

Train fare dodger dies after jumping over a barrier in New York.

According to the police, 28-year-old Christopher De La Cruz died after a tragic mishap on Sunday morning, January 2. The father died in New York City after he attempted to jump a turnstile barrier to allegedly avoid paying.

CCTV footage of Christopher attempting to jump the barriers has been shared widely across social media. He allegedly made multiple attempts to jump the turnstiles to avoid paying before crashing to the floor.

The death is believed to be a freak accident and police believe that Christopher broke his neck during the fall. Christopher died at a subway station in Queens, New York City.

The emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident where Christopher was lying unconscious on the floor of the subway station. He died at the scene though despite the best efforts of the medics.

According to NYPD, the young man had tripped while trying to jump the barriers and hit his head hard on the concrete floor. Footage of the incident showed him flipping over the barriers.

Subway rides only cost a few dollars and the death could have been avoided. Speaking to The Daily News, Christopher’s father said: “What can I say? He did a mistake.”

So far the cause of death has not been confirmed by the medical examiner.

