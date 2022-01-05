Thousands of rare 20p coins worth almost £100 in circulation

A rare 20p coin has sold for £90 on eBay with thousands more still in circulation.

One of the rarest 20p coins, which is the first coin in over 300 years to enter circulation undated, has sold for £90 on eBay with thousands still around.

The coin came around when the new Royal Shield 20p coins were struck for circulation in 2008, with no date on the reverse. But a batch was mistakenly issued without a date on either side of the coin.

Yesterday, January 4, a seller on eBay sold their 20p coin for £90, which is 450 times more than its original value.

Coin experts Change Checker said: “This coin is regarded by many as the Holy Grail of change collecting, and back in 2008, the undated 20p saga encouraged an entire country to start carefully checking their coins.”

According to the Mirror, in 2011, a similar coin sold for £56.

If you are thinking about buying a coin, watch out for fakes being flogged on eBay so you don’t end up the victim of a scam.

The Royal Mint can verify whether or not a coin is legitimate.

A Royal Mint spokesperson said: “The Royal Mint can confirm a small number of new design 20p coins were incorrectly struck using the obverse from the previous design, as a result, these coins bear no date.”

“The issue was quickly resolved. The Royal Mint would like to assure the public that these are legal tender.”

