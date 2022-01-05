Ryanair passengers prayed as the cabin filled with smoke before the plane made an emergency landing in France.

On Monday, Ryanair’s flight FR4052 took off from Manchester airport and headed towards Portugal. The cabin began to fill with smoke and the plane dropped thousands of feet in the space of a few minutes.

One of the passengers on board revealed how she prayed as the plane made an emergency landing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The passenger commented: “The crew were first class. The pilots remained totally calm issuing very clear instructions on procedures and the brace position.

“All of the passengers stayed calm although I did recite the Lord’s Prayer as we started to plummet to land.

“Nobody moved. We all sat practising the brace position. It sounds odd, but you could have heard a pin drop.

“It was a very frightening experience but passengers afterwards remained calm and joked with each other.

“There was the British spirit once we had made the fast decent. People joked ‘get that bar open’ and that it had been ‘better than the black hole ride at Alton Towers”.

She went on to add: “Thankfully there was no young children who would have been terrified as I was. The Ryanair crew were a credit to the Aviation industry.”

The emergency landing was caused by a technical fault and a Ryanair spokesperson explained: “This flight from Manchester to Faro, Jan 3, diverted to Brest Airport as a precaution due to a minor technical issue which caused an unidentified smoke smell in the cabin.

“Passengers disembarked the aircraft as normal and were taken to a secure area in Brest airport where they were provided with refreshments.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.