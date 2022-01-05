Omicron will peak in ’10 days time’ predicts Spanish medical expert

Spanish medical expert predicts the Omicron wave will reach its peak by the middle of January

Antoni Castells, the medical director of the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona, ​​has predicted this Tuesday, January 4, that Spain will reach the peak of Omicron infections “in 10 days”. If his prediction is confirmed, this peak will come in the middle of January, and coincide with the return of students to their classrooms.

This timeframe was also predicted by Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health, while at a press conference. When asked about the evolution of the virus, she explained that now the effects of Christmas Eve and Christmas are being seen, but in the coming days, the effects of the events of the New Year celebrations can be expected.

The Ministry of Health reported 372,766 infections during the New Year’s Eve weekend, with an incidence of 2,295 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. A total volume of 6,667,511 infections have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in Spain.

Castells sees it prudent to continue with the inoculation of the vaccine booster doses, and has warned that hospitals are experiencing a “complicated” situation. Omicron is highly contagious and is causing a shortage of health personnel.

In a statement to Cadena SER, the specialist explained, “At the moment, in addition to the structural deficit of the system, and staff vacations, there is a very notable capacity for contagion of Omicron, despite the vaccine, which is complicating our existence these last 15 days”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

