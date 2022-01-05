Mum kidnapped children to avoid vaccination in Spain’s Sevilla.

Mum Cristina Mariscal Copano kidnapped her own children to ensure that they were not vaccinated. She has now handed her two children over to the courts in Sevilla.

According to the father’s lawyer Avier Toucedo, the mum handed over the children on Wednesday, January 5. At around 1pm in the afternoon, she appeared at the courts of El Pado de San Sebastián in Sevilla. She made her identity known to the court and then left her children with the court.

At this moment in time, it is not certain whether the mother is in custody after kidnapping the children. The father of the children has been notified that the youngsters are safe and have been turned over to the courts.

The children had last been seen on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Jerez de la Frontera. Diego Kau Mariscal, aged 14, and Hugo Kau Mariscal, aged 12, had been staying temporarily with their mother. The children should have been returned to the care of their father on November 9.

