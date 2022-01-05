Mum kidnapped children to avoid vaccination in Spain

By
Alex Glenn
-
0

Mum kidnapped children to avoid vaccination in Spain’s Sevilla.

Mum Cristina Mariscal Copano kidnapped her own children to ensure that they were not vaccinated. She has now handed her two children over to the courts in Sevilla.

According to the father’s lawyer Avier Toucedo, the mum handed over the children on Wednesday, January 5. At around 1pm in the afternoon, she appeared at the courts of El Pado de San Sebastián in Sevilla. She made her identity known to the court and then left her children with the court.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

At this moment in time, it is not certain whether the mother is in custody after kidnapping the children. The father of the children has been notified that the youngsters are safe and have been turned over to the courts.

The children had last been seen on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Jerez de la Frontera. Diego Kau Mariscal, aged 14, and Hugo Kau Mariscal, aged 12, had been staying temporarily with their mother. The children should have been returned to the care of their father on November 9.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here