Meghan Markle will receive just £1 from the Mail on Sunday for invasion of privacy.

Meghan Markle will receive just £1 from the Mail on Sunday for invasion of privacy when it published her letter to her father.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed the British newspaper invaded her privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her dad, Thomas Markle, in which she won the legal battle.

The Mail on Sunday published the handwritten letter in 2019 and Markle later announced she would be suing the publication.

She also accused the newspaper of infringing her copyright by publishing parts of the letter, the publication will pay her an unspecified amount in damages over that case, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian also added that the Mail on Sunday will pay a “substantial” sum of Meghan’s legal fees, which could be over £1 million.

Last month, the newspaper published a court-ordered statement on its front page acknowledging that it had infringed on her copyright.

The small statement read: “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online – SEE PAGE 3.”

The statement continued on page three: “Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online.”

It was also published in the newspaper’s digital publication, the Mail Online, saying that “financial remedies have been agreed.”#

