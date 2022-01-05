Judge orders arrest of liposculpture surgeon

A judge orders the arrest of a surgeon in Cartagena, Murcia after the patient on whom she performed a liposculpture died. The 39-year old patient, Sara, who died after spending a month in ICU was operated on by a surgeon thought to be under the influence of drugs.

Following formal complaints by the family, the surgeon was charged with reckless homicide and ordered to appear before the court on Tuesday. However neither the surgeon nor their solicitor appeared prompting the judge to issue a warrant of arrest.

Pablo Martínez, acting for the surgeon, has expressed his surprise at the issue of an arrest warrant confirming that his client was still in the area. He furthermore did not see any merit in the doctor having their passport withdrawn or their being held before the case resumes although he believes it is because: “taking into account all the circumstances, she has understood that there could be a risk of flight.”

According to police the warrant has been processed however it is believed that no arrest has been made as yet.

Martinez had complained to the Europa Press agency, that neither he nor his client appeared in court because the summons was communicated to them on Monday to appear on the Tuesday. He said he had requested to delay it a few days to be able to study the complaint and the documents associated with the case. He says the court was informed.

Sara, died from multiple organ failure nearly a month after the operation according to the provisional autopsy, the complications arising from the liposculpture treatment received. Although the case has yet to go to court the judge has ordered the arrest of the surgeon for failing to appear in court to plead.

