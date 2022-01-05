Ivory Coast footballer dies aged 32, potentially murdered

A footballer from the Ivory Coast dies aged 32, early reports say he was potentially murdered.

Oussou Konan has allegedly been killed by his cousin after returning to his hometown of Yopougon in the Ivory Coast. News outlet KingFut are reporting that the striker was poisoned and the rumour mill on social media is pointing the finger at his relative as the perpetrator.

Early reports indicated that the Ivorian had died from an illness, however after further information was released, it appears that Konan was actually killed by his own cousin after his wine was tampered with.

A €200,000 signing for Egyptian giants Al-Ahly in July 2012, Konan only played six games for the side due to the Egyptian Premier League being suspended and loss of form, although he did make a significant contribution during his brief spell, scoring against Berekum Chelsea in a 1-1 draw away from home which took Al-Ahly through to the knockout stages of the 2012 CAF Champions League – which they went on to win.

Prior to joining Al-Ahly, the Ivorian played for Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Misr El-Makkasa, and El-Gaish. He started his career with Ivorian giants Africa Sports.

Al-Ahly paid tribute to their former striker, writing: “Al-Ahly’s board of directors, headed by President Mahmoud El Khatib, would like to send their deepest condolences to the Ivorian Football Federation, the friends and family of Oussou Konan, Al-Ahly’s former striker, who passed away on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this sad news. May his soul rest in peace.”

May his soul Rest In Peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/9k4tzLqqBE

— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) January 4, 2022

