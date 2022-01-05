Italy’s most wanted mobster spotted on Google Street View in Spain

Convicted murderer Gioacchino Gammino fled Italy two decades ago and was tracked down on Google Street View in Spain.

Detectives tracked down convicted murderer Gioacchino Gammino using Google Street View after he fled Italy two decades ago.

The Italian mafia fugitive has spent 20 years on the run after escaping from prison and was living a peaceful life in Spain where he changed his name, opened a fruit and veg shop and found work as a chef before Italian detectives tracked him down.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Detectives were beginning to track the mobster down before the breakthrough, where they came across an image on Google Maps showing an elderly man outside of a shop in the town of Galapagar, north of Madrid.

The shop was called El Huerto de Manu – Manu’s Garden.

Since starting a life in Spain, Gammino had changed his name to Manuel.

Detectives suspected that the man in the Google Maps image was Gammino and this was confirmed when they came across a listing for a restaurant close by called La Cocina de Manu – Manu’s Kitchen. Although is had been closed for some time, an image on it’s Facebook page showed the fugitive wearing his chef white’s.

Gammino, 60, is recognisable from a distinctive scar on his chin.

The mobster was arrested on December 17, however, his capture has only just been made public.

He reportedly asked police when they arrested him: “How did you find me? I haven’t even phoned my family for the last 10 years.”

He will be sent to a prison in Italy where he will serve a life sentence for murder.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.