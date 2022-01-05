Huge change to McDonald’s menu from today

McDonald’s is making a major change to its menu as of today.

McDonald’s is making a major change to its menu as of today, January 5, with a new product arriving.

Following a successful trial, the fast-food giant is rolling out its first-ever plant-based burger in every restaurant in the UK and Ireland.

The McPlant uses a patty co-developed with Beyond Meat and features a sesame bun, mustard, ketchup and vegan sauce, as well as onion, pickles, lettuce and tomato, with vegan cheese.

To avoid cross-contamination, it will be cooked separately from other McDonald’s products using dedicated cooking utensils.

Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased that our McPlant is now officially ‘everywhere’ and available for more of our customers to taste and enjoy.

“We saw a remarkable response to the trial period back in October and now McPlant is on the high-street, in retail parks and service stations all over the UK and Ireland so all of our customers will be able to try it.

“We’re proud to once again be offering our customers more great-tasting options from McDonald’s. It’s our same iconic taste – but plant-based.”

Famous faces including Rosie Ramsey, Simon Gregson and Lawrence Okolie approved of the McPlant, with tastings all across the UK.

Beyond Meat is a popular plant-based product founded in 2009, designed to have the same texture and taste as animal meat while benefiting the environment.

The McPlant is available from today, January 5.

