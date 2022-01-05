Granada earthquake felt in several Malaga locations

Laura Kemp
An earthquake in Granada this morning was felt in several different locations in Malaga.

An earthquake registered in Granada this morning, Wednesday, January 5, has been felt in different areas of the province of Malaga.

Specifically, the earthquake – a superficial level – occurred at 11:19am with its epicentre in the town of Lentegi and, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the tremor has been felt in municipalities on the Granada coast such as Almuñccar, Guajar-Faraguit, Otivar and Salobreña.

The earthquake was also felt in Malaga capital, Nerja, Torre del Mar, Velez-Malaga, Torrox, Algarrobo, Alcaucin and surrounding areas.

The 112 Emergency Service has also reported the earthquake, which has not caused injuries or material damage, as highlighted on their Twitter account. Twitter users have replied to the post to say that they felt the earthquake in Nerja and surrounding areas.

This morning, the IGN has counted several earthquakes of different intensities in the Alboran Sea, South zone, although none indicates that they have been felt in Malaga.


