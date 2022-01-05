GMB’s Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon clash over boosting capacity for ICU’s during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Bacon clashed on Good Morning Britain as the issue of boosting ICU capacity was raised. The number of hospital admissions continues to rise as the omicron variant sweeps across the UK.

Guest host Richard has previously spent time in ICU and he believes that if ICUs are struggling then further coronavirus restrictions are a good idea.

Richard commented: “I would support restrictions if ICU was filling up. I look at it in the point of ICU because I spend quite a bit of time in ICU myself. And someone said to me, ‘Well, why can’t you boost ICU?’ And I said, you can’t just boost ICU! It’s like lying in the cockpit of an aeroplane. It is so complicated…”

Susanna queried boosting ICU capacity and said: “I appreciate that but why can’t you boost ICU? Of course, the time, but that means plan now! Don’t say let’s not do it, let’s do it!”

Richard hit back with: “I’m saying that we’re in an emergency,”

“You can’t build a factory two weeks on Wednesday.”

Susanna believes that the government should have acted sooner and said: “They’ve had two years!”

“That’s true, they should have done it by now,” stated Richard.

Dr Hilary Jones recently commented on booster jabs after Susanna queried how effective they are. Susanna asked: “What was the effect of that triple dose on the virus for those people that got it?”

Dr Hilary explained: “All the evidence suggests that the protection that you have against serious infections – about 80 to 85% of that third dose, that booster against serious infection – no one is saying that it will stop you entirely from getting the infection. And for those people saying, ‘Well, that means that it’s clearly not working!’

“This is what I would say – if you’ve got an infection and you’ve got a temperature of 38 degrees and you’ve taken your paracetamol and your friend says, ‘Well, clearly your paracetamol isn’t working’, it would have 40 degrees had you not taken it! It’s very similar with the vaccination.

“Had you not had that booster, you would likely have got sicker if you’ve got Omicron now.”

