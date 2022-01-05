Free bus passes axed for millions of people in UK

Millions of people in the UK have been warned that they may lose their free bus pass.

Millions of people in the UK have been warned that they may lose their free bus pass as the reductions for elderly people using public transport may change and decrease. This will mean elderly people will have to pay more to travel and get around.

At the moment, the eligibility for free bus passes is the same as those for claiming a state pension, which, at the time of writing, is the age of 66.

However, the rules for discounted bus travel differ in parts of the UK with people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland able to apply from 60 years of age.

In England, the age is aligned with that of the state pension, which means that the age for travel discounts could increase as the government is wanting to up the state pension age from 66 to 67 between the years of 2026 and 2028.

There is expected to be a further increase in 2048, which will see the national retirement age go up to 68.

To work out if you are eligible for a free bus pass in England, you have to have reached the national retirement age.

