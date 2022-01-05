Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters being transferred in coma from Alicante to Holland

By
Chris King
-
0
Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters being transferred in coma from Alicante to Holland
Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters being transferred in coma from Alicante to Holland. image: twitter

Cycling world champion Amy Pieters is still in an induced coma and will be transferred to Holland from Alicante

Amy Pieters, the 30-year-old Dutch world champion cyclist is to be transferred from her Alicante hospital to the Netherlands, for further treatment. After suffering a terrible fall, she had been admitted by air ambulance to the facility on Thursday, December 23.

Whilst out doing road training with the rest of her Dutch teammates in Spain, Pieters apparently got caught up in a collision with fellow riders, and took a nasty tumble in the road.

Pieters was placed in an induced coma, and underwent surgery to reduce swelling on her brain, caused by the accident. A statement released by her SD Worx team said, “Pieters is breathing independently, and the sedation has been phased out”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It added, “Otherwise, her situation is stable, but unchanged. Only when the rider awakens will the medics be able to get a first impression of the consequences of the fall”.

Riding alongside Kirsten Wild, the phenomenal rider recently became the Madison world champion. That was her third win in that event in the last three years. Pieters was also victorious in Belgium last year, in the Nokere Koerse held in Flanders, as well as winning the Dutch national road race event, as reported by bbc.com.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here