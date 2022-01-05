Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters being transferred in coma from Alicante to Holland

Cycling world champion Amy Pieters is still in an induced coma and will be transferred to Holland from Alicante



Amy Pieters, the 30-year-old Dutch world champion cyclist is to be transferred from her Alicante hospital to the Netherlands, for further treatment. After suffering a terrible fall, she had been admitted by air ambulance to the facility on Thursday, December 23.

Whilst out doing road training with the rest of her Dutch teammates in Spain, Pieters apparently got caught up in a collision with fellow riders, and took a nasty tumble in the road.

Pieters was placed in an induced coma, and underwent surgery to reduce swelling on her brain, caused by the accident. A statement released by her SD Worx team said, “Pieters is breathing independently, and the sedation has been phased out”.

It added, “Otherwise, her situation is stable, but unchanged. Only when the rider awakens will the medics be able to get a first impression of the consequences of the fall”.

Riding alongside Kirsten Wild, the phenomenal rider recently became the Madison world champion. That was her third win in that event in the last three years. Pieters was also victorious in Belgium last year, in the Nokere Koerse held in Flanders, as well as winning the Dutch national road race event, as reported by bbc.com.

