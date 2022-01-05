Dog saves stranded owner after he broke his leg on snow-covered mountain

A hiker was saved by his dog when he broke his leg on a snow-covered mountain.

A hiker was saved by his dog when he broke his leg on a snow-covered mountain, with his faithful pooch keeping him warm for 13 hours.

Eight-month-old North, an Alaskan Malamute, sprung into action when his owner Grga Brkic fell while climbing down a slope in the Velebit mountain range.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Two other hikers could not reach Mr Brkic, who had fractured his leg and ankle, having to double back down the mountain range to alert a search party.

Around 13 hours later, a team of 30 people who came to rescue Mr Brkic found the dog curled up on top of his owner, almost 1,800 metres above sea level.

North had kept his owner warm in the freezing conditions, stopping him from getting hypothermia.

The dog was unharmed and Mr Brkic had to be rushed to hospital for surgery, saying the time before the rescue team arrived “were so slow” and that North is a “real miracle.”

Croatia’s mountain rescue service shared a picture of North laying on his injured owner in a stretcher.

“Friendship and love between man and dog have no boundaries,” the rescuers wrote.

“From this example we can all learn about caring for one another.”

According to reports, all three of the hikers had the necessary equipment for the mountain climb and were all experienced mountaineers.

Despite North’s heroic actions, the rescue service has warned hikers not to take dogs out in winter and in difficult conditions.

Josip Brozicevic, head of the mountain rescue service, said: “The dog was curled up next to the owner in the pit the entire time.”

“He warmed his owner with his body, preventing the mountaineer’s significant hypothermia who suffered a severe fracture of the lower leg and ankle when he fell.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.