Dog looking for help, leads police to owner’s car crash

New Hampshire state police in the USA were pestered by a dog they at first thought was either lost or a stray, but it turned out the dog was looking for help. They then realised the dog wanted them to follow it, leading the police to the owner’s upturned car.

Tinsley, the German shepherd, had go to the police for help after its owners were involved in a crash that saw their car roll over. Both occupants were found to be in a serious state, with officers able to give immediate assistance.

The vehicle apparently left the road near a Vermont interstate junction, before rolling over and trapping the occupants.

Lt. Daniel Baldassarre of the New Hampshire State Police said: “The dog was trying to show them something. He kept trying to get away from them but didn’t run away totally.”

Continuing he said: “It was kind of, ‘Follow me. Follow me.’ And they did that and you know, to their surprise to see the guardrail damaged and to look down to where the dog is looking at, it’s just, they were almost in disbelief.”

No information has been released about the occupants or their condition but they can be very happy that their dog went looking for help in the form of the state troopers. If it had not lead the police to its owners car they could have taken ages to find them potentially resulting in their death.

