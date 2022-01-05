Disney star dies suddenly aged 29, leaving family ‘grief-stricken’

A breakthrough Disney star has died suddenly aged 29 leaving her family and fans in shock. South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo passed away on Wednesday 5 January her agent revealed and the cause of death has not yet been reported.

Kim Mi-soo starred in the Disney+ series Snowdrop and recently gained attention for her portrayal of student activist Yeo Jung-min in the hit romance drama. Her agency, Landscape, said in a statement released on Wednesday: “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness.

“We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumours or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Her cause of death for the Disney star has not yet been reported. Kim’s funeral will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home.

Following the announcements, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star.

One wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Kim Mi-soo passing away at the age of 29. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family”.

Another added: “RIP Kim Mi-soo”.

Kim was known for her work in Lipstick Revolution and Kyungmi’s World. She also appeared in the drama Hi Bye, Mama!.

She also had a successful career as a model. The actress is best known for her role in Snowdrop which is set in 1987 and follows a love story between two university students. Prior to her death, seven out of 16 episodes had been broadcasted, and the filming had concluded as Snowdrop was a pre-produced series.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.