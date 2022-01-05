Covid rules in England to change today with ANOTHER new announcement

Covid rules in England are set to change today amid a new variant discovered in France and pressure on the NHS.

Johnson will answer PMQ’s today at 3pm ahead of another announcement on measures in England.

Earlier this morning, January 5, there were reports that testing rules will be relaxed and, according to Sky News, it is expected that the government will announce later today that pre-departure tests will be scrapped for travellers returning to the UK.

The government is also expected to make changes to testing rules today, meaning people who test positive on lateral flow tests will not need to take a follow-up PCR to begin their isolation period if they do not have symptoms, according to Sky News.

NHS Trusts across the country have declared critical incidents and hospitals in Greater Manchester said they will pause some “non-urgent” surgery over the “rising impact” of Covid and staff shortages.

According to health minister Gillian Keegan, around one million people are currently isolating: “We don’t actually collect that data on a daily basis, but it’s obvious if you look at how many people tested positive yesterday, about 215,000, that they’ll all be self-isolating and obviously from the previous days.”

“So it’s about a million people probably are self-isolating right now.”

