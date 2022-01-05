Conspiracy theory: Cinema owner fined thousands over film showing

Conspiracy theory: Cinema owner fined thousands after showing a film claiming that the NHS was murdering patients.

Anna Redfern, 45, was fined a staggering £15,000. She had defied a court order and aired a shocking film that made false claims about NHS workers killing off patients. The cinema owner was ordered to close Swansea’s The Cinema & Co movie house.

The conspiracy film was created by former TV presenter David Ickie’s family. The film was called A Good Death and it alleged that NHS staff “were deliberately setting out to murder patients strictly in order to push up the numbers of the Covid pandemic”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking to BBC Wales Redfern commented: “If the BBC has any concerns regarding the content of the documentary’s premiere we screened A Good Death? I suggest that they discuss them with the production company.

“Firstly, Cinema & Co does not practise censorship. Secondly, caring for my mother at the end of her life and reflecting upon my own mortality, I have given a great deal of consideration as to what constitutes a ‘good death’ and found the film very thought provoking.”

The head of research at CCDH Callum Hunt commented on the conspiracy theory documentary. Hunt said: “What is really dangerous about the film that the Icke brothers have put together and put on at this cinema in Swansea is that it is painting hardworking NHS doctors and nurses as deliberately setting out to murder patients strictly in order to push up the numbers of the Covid pandemic, which is a complete reversal of what’s actually going on in the NHS.

“I think this is a fairly typical piece of conspiracy theory propaganda about Covid, in that it took real moving stories about people who’ve lost loved ones during the pandemic, but then tried to turn it to the purpose of conspiracy theories by claiming that they have been deliberately killed in order to push up the numbers of people dying with Covid.

“That was what was particularly pernicious and dangerous about it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.