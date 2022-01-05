Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant chain goes into liquidation

Reported debts of £5million force Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant chain into liquidation

One of Gino D’Acampo’s chains of restaurants has reportedly gone into liquidation. The My Pasta Bar chain has allegedly had to close down after laying off staff, running up huge debts, and reputedly borrowing millions to try and stay afloat, since opening back in 2013.

Paperwork reportedly obtained by The Sun from Companies House, shows that the Italian chef has called in liquidators. A total of 49 creditors are owed an incredible sum of £4,939,332, while HMRC is owed £113,975, and his staff are owed another £37,887 in wages. The liquidation has reportedly not affected Gino’s other My Restaurant chain.

