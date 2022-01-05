Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant chain goes into liquidation

Reported debts of £5million force Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant chain into liquidation
One of Gino D’Acampo’s chains of restaurants has reportedly gone into liquidation. The My Pasta Bar chain has allegedly had to close down after laying off staff, running up huge debts, and reputedly borrowing millions to try and stay afloat, since opening back in 2013.
Paperwork reportedly obtained by The Sun from Companies House, shows that the Italian chef has called in liquidators. A total of 49 creditors are owed an incredible sum of £4,939,332, while HMRC is owed £113,975, and his staff are owed another £37,887 in wages. The liquidation has reportedly not affected Gino’s other My Restaurant chain.
Fleet Street, Leadenhall Market, and Bishopsgate, are the locations of the My Pasta Bar eateries. After the pandemic eased off, according to MailOnline, a sign was hanging in the window of both the Fleet Street, and Leadenhall Market establishments. The signs gave apologies for closing due to the Covid situation.
The original inspiration for the restaurants was, “Gino’s own experience of the fresh food markets of Naples”, according to the My Pasta Bar Facebook page.
His restaurants prided themselves on “transporting the customer to Italy, with the sounds and smells of authentic Italian cuisine”. The chain’s target clientelle was the busy city-dweller, offering fresh pasta and homemade sauces, cooked and served quickly.
Gino had already been bailed out in October 2020 by Sir Malcolm Walker, the founder of Iceland, along with Tarsem Dhaliwal, a senior executive with several companies. It was widely reported at the time, and it is believed that the two businessmen plowed a six-figure loan into the chain.
MailOnline’s ‘This Is Money’, was told by a source, “As to why Gino’s restaurants have lost so much money, I don’t really know. The losses must have gone up even more because of the pandemic”, as reported by express.co.uk.
