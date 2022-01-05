Breaking: Novak Djokovic visa revoked, to be flown out of Australia ‘today’

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has had his visa revoked and will now be deported from the country, according to Australian authorities. The world number one and defending champion is currently being held up at Melbourne airport under ‘armed guard’ according to his father and is filing a federal injunction to try and stop the deportation.

Djokovic has been told he will be flown out of Melbourne on Thursday 6 January. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed the news on Thursday morning local time when he said the tennis ace would be sent home as he has failed to provide “appropriate standards of proof” to be allowed to enter the country.

The decision comes after Djokovic was stopped at the border and questioned for several hours after one of his team incorrectly filled out part of his visa regarding a medical exemption to the necessary Covid-19 vaccination for entry to the state.

The Serbian had told fans on social media that he had been given “exemption permission” to travel and that he would be heading to Australia to compete after all. But as he was in the air, reports emerged of the issues with his visa application, leading the Australian Prime Minister to say the tennis champ would be “on the next plane back” if all was not up to par.

