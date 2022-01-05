Breaking News: Harvey Parker: Body found in search for missing 20yo

A body has been found in the search for a missing 20yo who vanished just before Christmas after a night out in London. Harvey Parker has been missing since the early hours of 17 December when he was last seen on CCTV leaving Heaven nightclub at 2.15 am. Now police searching for the missing student have recovered a body from the Thames.

At 11.50 am on Tuesday, the RNLI discovered a body in the Thames near Embankment, Westminster. Though formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives involved in the search for Harvey Parker have been alerted to the discovery. Family liaison officers have informed Mr Parker’s family. A report is currently being compiled for the coroner and the death is so far being treated as unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor said: “Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen. We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.”

Police began to search the River Thames on December 22 as it was suggested he may have entered the water near Golden Jubilee Bridge, however, at the time there were no reports of him being found. The Metropolitan Police have said there is no evidence to suggest a third party has been involved in his disappearance. Harvey’s mum, Amanda Parker, said she could see no reason why he would go missing.

She told Metro: “Just before we went to bed Harvey came back and was really upbeat and very positive about the concert and had a good time”. She had assumed he had gone to work at the Theatre Royal Stratford East after he didn’t come back after his night out, but when he did not return again the next evening and his work said they had not seen him, she alerted the police.

