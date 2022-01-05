Breaking: New variant discovered in France as 12 Trusts declare critical incidents

Scientists in south eastern France say they have discovered a new variant with a very high number of mutations. The new variant named B.1.640.2 has apparently affected only 12 people thus far with initial indications being that it is neither as dangerous or as infectious as existing strains.

Experts are watching the situation closely given the large number of mutations of the virus first identified in a person returning from Morocco. According to a research paper published on MedRxiv the person was fully vaccinated.

Tom Peacock, a virologist at imperial College, said B.1.640.2 is “not one worth worrying about too much” at the moment. He Tweeted:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Tom Peacock

@PeacockFlu

(so full disclosure on this – right after I posted this thread a new 640.2 sequence from Marseille got uploaded – fact still remains this is a total of 21 sequence over 2.5 months. The odd sequence, or even cluster, may continue to appear but zero sign currently its taking off)

The news comes with as many as 12 NHS trusts in the UK declaring critical incidents. As many as 100,000 staff are believed to be isolating due to the spread of the virus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.