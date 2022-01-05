Breaking: Major shakeup to Covid testing announced in England.

BREAKING NEWS – Major shakeup to Covid testing announced in England as follow-up PCR tests are set to be scrapped for people with no symptoms, according to the UK Health Security Agency on January 5.

The UK Health Security Agency stated that from Tuesday, January 11, people who get Covid with no symptoms in England will not be required to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm their positive lateral flow test. However, they will still have to isolate for at least seven days, but only from the date of their positive LFT.

The change does not affect people with Covid symptoms, who are still being told to get a PCR test, regardless of whether they have a lateral flow result.

Despite this, the move is only temporary and follow-up PCR tests will be brought back when the worst of the Omicron wave passes, according to the Mirror.

PCR tests will be restored when prevalence dips back to or below around 1 per cent. Currently, it is thought to be 4 per cent or more.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will announce any changes in their testing regime separately following the announcement for England.

Later today, Boris Johnson is giving a Covid statement at 3.30 pm as rules in England are set to further change amid the new variant discovered in France.

Johnson will answer PMQ’s today at 3 pm ahead of the announcement – a meeting that will not be attended by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Starmer tested positive for Covid again and will now miss the Prime Minister’s Questions with Angela Rayner set to deputise for him.

