Breaking: Ghislaine Maxwell verdict in jeopardy after DOJ call for urgent inquiry into juror

Prosecutors have called for an urgent inquiry into a juror who was part of the group that returned the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict last month after he told media outlets that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has written to judge Alison Nathan, saying the “government believes the court should conduct an inquiry”.

The juror, using the name Scotty David, has given multiple interviews describing how he “flew through” the juror questionnaires and saying that he does not recall ever being asked whether he had been a victim of sexual abuse. He explained to the news outlets that if he had been, he “would have answered honestly”.

The official letter notes that while jurors were “free to discuss their jury service with any one of their choosing”, some of Scotty David’s statements “merit attention by the court”, reports Sky News. If continues: “The government proposes that the court schedule a hearing in approximately one month, along with an appropriate schedule for pre-hearing briefing regarding the applicable law and the scope of the hearing.”

The US government said it had “reached out” to defence lawyers but not yet had a response. It was last week on 30 December that the socialite and sexual predator was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by her partner Jeffrey Epstein. She faces up to 70 years in prison and is expected to launch an appeal shortly.

Scotty David, 35, told The Independent the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict was “for all the victims”. He added: “For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable.

“This verdict shows that you can be found guilty no matter your status.”

He also said he believed all four victims who testified during the three-week trial, despite Maxwell’s lawyers attempting to discredit their memory of what happened.

“They were all believable. Nothing they said felt to me like a lie,” he said.

