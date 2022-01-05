Booster jab likely to be needed for travel within weeks

Booster jabs are likely to be needed for travel within weeks, according to Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that booster jabs will likely become the “norm” when travelling abroad. He has called on Brits to get their booster jabs as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, January 4, Johnson explained that the government in the UK will ensure there is “plenty of time” before booster shots are required for travelling and attending large events and nightclubs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He commented: “it’s already the case that to travel to some countries you need a booster to be considered fully vaccinated,”

“It’s likely that within weeks this will increasingly become the norm.”

Booster shots are becoming key in the fight against the omicron coronavirus variant. Johnson commented on hospital figures and the lack of vaccinations. He stated: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking that as many as 90 per cent of those in intensive care with Covid have not had their booster, and over 60 per cent of those in intensive care, who have Covid, have not had any vaccination at all,”

“People are dying needlesly because they haven’t had their jabs, they haven’t had that booster, and there are two million booster slots available this week alone.”

Johnson hopes that no further lockdowns will be needed to get through the “Omicron wave.” He commented: “We can keep our schools and our businesses open and we can find a way to live with this virus,”

“I would say we have a good chance of getting through the Omicron wave without the need for further restrictions and without the need certainly for a lockdown.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.