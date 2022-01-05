Boeing Defence UK contract set to sustain hundreds of UK jobs

A Boeing Defence UK contract worth £460 million is set to sustain hundreds of UK jobs.

The contract will last five years and will support the armed forces all the way from the warehouse to the frontline. The contract will bring with it over £50 million worth of savings and will sustain 675 jobs in the UK.

According to the government: “Around 300 jobs will be sustained at Boeing Defence UK’s Milton Keynes and Bristol sites, as well as a further 375 roles in the wider UK supply chain including IBM, Fujitsu, Sopra Steria and BAE Systems.”

Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin said: “This contract helps ensure our Armed Forces can rapidly deploy personnel and equipment on operations at home and abroad whenever required, maintaining their reputation as one of the finest fighting forces in the world.”

Director Support Transformation at UK Strategic Command, Air Vice Marshal Richard Hill explained: “Securing this contract will provide the means to deliver and modernise Logistic Information Systems (LogIS). This in turn will enable our transformation programme by integrating with industry partners to deliver Support Advantage.”

