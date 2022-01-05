20-year fugitive arrested for not wearing a mask.

A POLISH murderer, who had been on the run for two decades, was arrested on Tuesday, January 4 for not wearing a Covid mask. The 20-year fugitive will now return to prison.

The convicted murder was detained by Warsaw police officers at a shop in the Bielany district for not wearing a mask – mandatory in all shops in Poland under the latest anti-coronavirus restrictions – and it was later established that the man was a wanted fugitive.

The 45-year-old “was stopped by police in the Bielany district because he did not have a mask,” sub-inspector Elwira Kozlowska told AFP on Tuesday.

The unnamed man had been on the run for two decades after a murder conviction. Now, following his capture, he will have to serve 25 years in prison for the crime he committed, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Last month, a fugitive murderer from Germany was detained following an attempted escape. However, the man, Ralf Hörstemeier, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Nicole Schalla (16), was captured in the Netherlands by Dutch police.

Unlike the Polish man, Hörstemeier was only at large for 2 days.

