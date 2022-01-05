10 ways to keep your child safe on inflatables

Bouncy castles are one of the favourite attractions of children, but if they do not have the necessary safety measures accidents can occur.
Bouncy castles are one of the favourite attractions for children, however, following recent tragedies in Australia and Valencia it is even more important to make sure inflatables are safe for use.
The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has provided a series of tips that parents can keep in mind when reviewing the inflatable at a glance. If it is any of these aspects are not fulfilled, it is advised to not use the inflatable.
- The wind. As they are inflatable elements, they don’t weigh much and a 15km/h wind can cause movement, with danger of collapse. You should never have an open castle if the wind exceeds 38 km/h.
- They must be well anchored, but with flat anchors that do not protrude. If this is not possible, sandbags should be used.
- They require vigilance. At all times there must be at least two monitors supervising the attraction (one alone is not enough due to the size of the castle).
- Free space around. It is recommended that there be a minimum perimeter of 2 metres that is extended to 3.5 metres on the open sides.
- Shifts by age or height. The objective is that children of very different ages do not use the attraction at the same time. If a child under 13 or 14 falls on top of another under five, it could cause a lot of damage.
- Mats or foam at the entrances. At the access to the castle, there must be a ramp that must cover the entire width of the entrance arch.
- Papers in order. The castle must state that the requirements of the EN14960 standard are met. There must also be a plate identifying the power of the pump to be used, the users (both its maximum number and its minimum height), the year of manufacture and the address of the responsible company. The attraction must have civil liability insurance and activity license. It is essential that any individual who wants to hire the installation of these attractions ensures the existence of these insurances and permits.
- Uniform swelling. The attraction must be properly inflated on all sides, paying special attention to its firmness in the entry and exit area (where it is more dangerous for children to lose their balance) and the highest areas (where children tend to lean on the parapets).
- Inflator out of the way. At least 1 metre of free space around it and with the tube well extended.
- Electrical installation not accessible to the public. The electrical elements must be located in areas where people gathered outside the attraction cannot access.
